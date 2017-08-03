Afternoon & evening thunderstorms

Thunderstorms have returned to Mid-Michigan this afternoon. These storms will be with us off an on through the day and even overnight as we enter into and unsettled end of the work week.

Today & Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms are once again moving into Mid-Michigan this afternoon. Most of the region remains dry for a few more hours, but keep a watchful on the First Warn 5 interactive radar before heading outdoors.

Now that thunderstorms have begun to develop, we'll be unsettled with periods of off an on thunderstorms through the rest of today and into Friday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather today. A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather will be isolated. The main hazard we're watching for will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. However, we'll need to keep an eye on areas near the warm front where a weak, brief spin-up is possible.

If there are any warnings issued you can find them here.

That warm front is lifting north as we speak this afternoon rising temps and storms, but will be followed by a cold front tonight that will produce scattered strong thunderstorms overnight.

Thunderstorms will be scattered this afternoon and evening, so it's luck of the draw who sees the rain, but with storm chances continuing into the overnight and through Friday, areas that missed out yesterday or earlier today will have a reasonable chance to pick up something before the weekend.

Due to clouds and rain temperatures will be cooler today fighting to reach the upper 70s with a chilly easterly wind. Lows tonight will be mild for the same reason with temps overnight and tomorrow morning in the middle 60s.

Friday

Expect thunderstorms during the overnight hours Thursday into early Friday. Most of the strong storms tomorrow come through while most of us are asleep.

Those thunderstorms will be pushing east by the time the sun rises and we will be left with fog, and light rain for the Friday morning commute. Once the cold front leaves the region early in the morning we will be left with not only cooler temperatures but also left over showers.

Light rain and drizzle will linger through the day on Friday with occasional dry periods. Highs tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the lower 70s from the Tri-Cities south, and those near the lakeshore and north stuck in the upper 60s.

We will dry out eventually, but not until late Friday night so the umbrella and a jacket will still be needed for Friday evening plans.

