Afternoon & evening thunderstorms again today

Thunderstorms returned to Mid-Michigan yesterday afternoon, even causing some flooding in Genesee County. While things are quiet this morning, another round of scattered thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon.

Today & Tonight

Like yesterday, most of us will be dry through the morning hours of today and also the early afternoon. We can't rule out a few spotty showers this morning, but the chances are pretty low.

While the wet weather should stay away for the most part, we are battling some fog for the morning commute, so a few extra minutes as you head out the door may not be a bad idea to keep yourself on time. Temperatures are in the 60s for most, just like the last few mornings.

Highs this afternoon will be a mix of 70s and 80s, with humidity certainly noticeable, but not overly oppressive.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this afternoon, with the first activity of the afternoon expected to show up around 1-3 PM. Once thunderstorms develop, we'll be unsettled with periods of thunderstorms through Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather today. A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather is expected to be isolated. The main hazard we're watching for will be damaging wind gusts. However, we'll need to keep an eye on areas near the warm front where a weak, brief spin-up is possible.

Thunderstorms will be scattered, so it's luck of the draw this afternoon, but with rain chances continuing into the overnight and through Friday, areas that missed out will have a reasonable chance to pick up something before the weekend.

