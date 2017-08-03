State and City of Flint ordered to resolve problem

U.S. District Judge David Lawson wants Lansing and Flint to try and get along.

Lawson has ordered State and Flint City officials in to mediation to resolve differences over the future source of Flint's drinking water.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality sued Flint over City Council's refusal to approve a long term contract to buy water from a Detroit area water system.

Troy based attorney Paul Monicatti will act as mediator.

