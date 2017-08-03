Mother, 2 kids okay after vehicle ends up on roof

A mother and two kids were taken to the hospital following a morning crash.

It happened on S. Saginaw Road just north of Cook Road in Genesee County’s Grand Blanc Township just before 7 a.m.

Officials say that the driver lost control and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to end up on its roof.

There were only minor cuts and bruises to the three in the car.

