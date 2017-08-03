Dog alerts family to someone breaking into vehicle

A dog alerts its family to a stranger breaking into their vehicle.

It happened on August 3 at around 12:30 a.m. on High Street in the Sanilac County community of Carsonville.

A woman called officials and said the family pet work them up, and when they looked out the window they saw a woman going through items in their vehicle.

Deputies were able to take a 35-year-old Carsonville woman into custody.

Her name has not been released.

