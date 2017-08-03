Credit union members may get new card due to Kmart breach

Members of a local credit union may have gotten a call this morning, telling them that a new credit/debit card was being issued.

Wanigas Credit Union confirms the calls were placed to some of its members Thursday morning.

The issue stems from a data breach at Kmart.

If credit union members used their cards at Kmart between September 4, 2016, and April 30, 2017, some of their information may have been compromised.

The credit union is issuing new cards as a precaution.

