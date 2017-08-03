2 arrested in breaking and entering, more suspects possible

Two men have been arrested, but investigators believe there are more suspects out there in connection with larceny from a building.

Investigators report that a building at a home in the 5000 block of White Creek Road in Tuscola County's Koylton Township was targeted.

Michigan State Police Troopers from the Caro Post arrested Courtney Colling, 20, in the 2000 block of Black River Road in Deckerville on July 19.

On August 1, Matthew David-Anthony Greer, 19 was taken into custody at the same place.

Some stolen items, including electronics, clothes and more were recovered.

Troopers believe there are more suspects. If you have any information, call (989) 673-2156.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.