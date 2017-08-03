TakeAnAdultFishing Day on Saturday

You’ve heard of Take a Kid to work day, but how about Take an Adult Fishing Day?

The first-ever Take an Adult Fishing Day in Michigan takes place on Saturday, August 5.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging everyone to grab their fishing gear and ask an adult to go with them.

If you do, you’re encouraged to share a picture on social media using the hashtag #TakeAnAdultFishing.

The DNR will randomly select a few nominees and give them some fishing gear as a prize.

Anyone 17 or older needs a fishing license.

