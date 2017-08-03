Police searching for 2 suspects in murder of Corunna native

Police are searching for two men, including a professor, for the brutal murder of a Mid-Michigan native.

Chicago police said the men are wanted for the killing of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau - a Corunna native.

One of the men, Wyndham Lathem, is a professor at Northwestern University.

The victim's body was found in an upscale high-rise in Chicago.

Police said Lathem and Duranleau knew each other, but beyond that connection specifics are unclear.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the death of our son. It is our hope that the person or persons responsible for his death are brought to justice," Duranleau's family said in a statement.

