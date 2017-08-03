Kids learn innovation skills at STEM camp

A unique kind of camp is shaping young minds of today to design and build the technology and engineering of tomorrow.

It's called Camp Invention. It's a STEM-based camp at Hemmeter Elementary School.

"Cause people underestimate people our age. That we can't do certain stuff, but we can," said Ethan Williams, counselor in training at Camp Invention.

Rachel Chaltraw is the camp director and said it is a great way for kids to get creative.

"They focus on science, technology, engineering, mathematics. It's a lot of hands-on activities that the kids are doing," Chaltraw said.

It's a week long camp filled with STEM-based activities for a typically younger audience, but some high schoolers were excited to get involved.

"It's really fun. I really like kids so I would have liked to do this when I was little. I think it would have been a really good experience. So I'm glad that these kids are doing it," said Brenna Radke, leadership intern.

Logan Kass is also a leadership intern. He said the knowledge these young kids have already acquired is astonishing.

"I had kids half the age of me telling me 'oh, this is a capacitor. This is a capacitor for a DVD player," Kass said.

Chaltraw said this is also a great way to get students back into the school groove.

"It helps get kids prepared to get back into a classroom setting. We also have a lot of kids that are going into kindergarten in our youngest group. So this is a great opportunity for them to get a feel for what a school day is going to be like," Chaltraw said.

This is the fourth year Hemmeter Elementary has hosted the camp.

