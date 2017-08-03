Immersive horror experience opens in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Immersive horror experience opens in Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
By Meg McLeod, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Picture courtesy of STAG Picture courtesy of STAG
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

An "immersive horror experience" is combining live theater and a haunted house to give participants a uniquely terrifying experience.

STAG Perversion is described as a "30 minute, fully immersive, walk-through horror experience."

The event runs from August 3 to August 6 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Pit and Balcony Theater at 805 North Hamilton in Saginaw.

You can purchase your tickets ahead of time online or at the door until spots fill up.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.