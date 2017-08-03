Immersive horror experience opens in Saginaw

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.More >
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.More >
CBS' new entertainment bosses got more than a warm welcome as reporters grilled them on the network's lack of diversity.More >
CBS' new entertainment bosses got more than a warm welcome as reporters grilled them on the network's lack of diversity.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
A female student was allegedly followed home Wednesday morning.More >
A female student was allegedly followed home Wednesday morning.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
Authorities say an underground electrical cable failure caused explosions in downtown Detroit that sent manhole covers into the air and prompted the evacuation of a restaurant and hotel.More >
Authorities say an underground electrical cable failure caused explosions in downtown Detroit that sent manhole covers into the air and prompted the evacuation of a restaurant and hotel.More >
Police have released the name of the man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that sparked a police chase.More >
Police have released the name of the man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that sparked a police chase.More >
Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said a couple was arrested after deputies and DSS workers discovered the man and woman had been keeping a baby in a cage.More >
Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said a couple was arrested after deputies and DSS workers discovered the man and woman had been keeping a baby in a cage.More >
One person is dead after a 1930s style Roadster overturned in a ditch.More >
One person is dead after a 1930s style Roadster overturned in a ditch.More >
A mother and two kids were taken to the hospital following a morning crash.More >
A mother and two kids were taken to the hospital following a morning crash.More >