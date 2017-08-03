Immersive horror experience opens in Saginaw

An "immersive horror experience" is combining live theater and a haunted house to give participants a uniquely terrifying experience.

STAG Perversion is described as a "30 minute, fully immersive, walk-through horror experience."

The event runs from August 3 to August 6 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Pit and Balcony Theater at 805 North Hamilton in Saginaw.

You can purchase your tickets ahead of time online or at the door until spots fill up.

