NWS confirms tornado touchdown in northern Michigan

Severe weather pounded Michigan Thursday with strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and a tornado in one northern Michigan city.

The National weather service in Gaylord has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Elk Rapids Thursday night just south of Birch Lake near Williams drive. The tornado is being rated an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 80 mph.

The EF-0 tornado was 165 feet (55 yards) wide and was only on the ground for about a minute with a 0.10 mile-long path. No one was injured or killed.

Storms moving in over Lake Michigan were very strong last night with some rotation that prompted the Tornado Warning in Antrim County in northern lower Michigan.

Around 6:10 pm Thursday night the National Weather Service in Gaylord issued the Tornado Warning for Antrim County with radar indicated rotation. It was reported that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was seen over Kewadin, just north of Elk Rapids, where the tornado touched down.

Below is a picture of the storms velocity at the time of the warning. This shows the rotation within that thunderstorm. The red indicates winds moving away from the storm while the green indicates winds moving towards the storms and where the two colors are side by side is where tornadoes form.

Thankfully no on was injured due to the tornado, but there were reports of damage to a few houses and outbuildings along and near williams drive, primarily due to falling trees. Many trees were also uprooted in the area, likely caused by very wet ground from recent heavy rains.

Below is a picture of the tornado courtesy of Lori Harneb Zenas who took this picture and courtesy of the National Weather service in Gaylord, MI.

The National Weather Service in Gaylord Michigan performed a survey early Friday morning to confirm reports sent to them.

