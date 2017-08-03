Likely tornado in Antrim county Thursday night

Severe weather pounded Michigan Thursday with strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and possibly a tornado in one northern Michigan city.

Storms moving in over Lake Michigan were very strong with some rotation that prompted a Tornado Warning in Antrim County in northern lower Michigan.

At 6:14 PM Thursday night the National Weather Service in Gaylord issued a Tornado Warning for Antrim County with radar indicated rotation. It was reported that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was seen over Kewadin, just north of Elk Rapids.

Below is a picture of the storms velocity. This shows the rotation within that thunderstorm. The red indicates winds moving away from the storm while the green indicates winds moving towards the storms and where the two colors are side by side is where the likely tornado may have been.

It has not been confirmed yet by the national weather service, but around 6 PM the media reported a likely tornado touched down just north of Elk Lake. 1 mile southwest of Kewadin in southwestern Antrim county.

Below is a picture of the likely tornado courtesy of Lori Harneb Zenas who took this picture and courtesy of the National weather service in Gaylord, MI.

The national weather service in Gaylord Michigan will be sending out a team to do a survey early Friday morning to confirm reports sent to them. If you have any storm reports from that area contact the weather service in Gaylord. We will not know the strength or ranking of the tornado until the survey is completed tomorrow.

More information will be released tomorrow when the survey has been completed. Until then it remains a likely tornado with location and times as an estimate.

Check back here for more information as it is released.

