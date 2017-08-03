Meet the Spartans scheduled for August 23

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State football fans of all ages are invited to attend the 15th annual “Meet the Spartans,” presented by Pepsi and Sparrow Health System, on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 5-8 p.m. in Spartan Stadium. Eleventh-year Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio and members of the 2017 football team will be available for autographs on the concourse inside the stadium.

Parking is free (Ramps 5 and 7; Lots 62W, 63W, 39 and 83), with the lots opening at 3 p.m. All of the stadium gates open at 5 p.m. and admission is free.

The format is similar to last year, as offensive players will be available for autographs from approximately 5:30-6:30 p.m. and defensive players from approximately 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dantonio will be available for autographs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the north end of the stadium in the engagement center (between Gates J and K). Autograph stations will be positioned on the south, west and north concourses inside Spartan Stadium.

Due to time constraints, fans are limited to one autographed item per person, and requests for photos with players and/or Coach Dantonio cannot be accommodated.

Free 2017 schedule posters will be available throughout the concourse. Fans also will have the chance to visit the playing field; take photos wearing a Spartan helmet, shoulder pads and jersey; tour the press box; and describe a memorable moment as the play-by-play announcer for the Spartan Sports Network (located on the southwest plaza near Gate C). Preseason Spartan football magazines will be on sale throughout the stadium for $5.

The MSU cheerleaders and dance team will be performing on the field throughout the event. Children also will have the opportunity to meet Sparty and pose for photos with the popular mascot on the field.

The Spartan Sideline Shop, presented by Nike and The Spartan Bookstore, will be open for merchandise and apparel sales. The truck on the northwest side of the stadium will open at 4 p.m., and on the east and west concourses at 5 p.m.

Fans will also will have an opportunity to purchase $1 menu items for sampling at the east concession stands, including hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, smokestack sliders, bottled water, fountain drinks, cotton candy and sno-cones.

There will be a medical needs area for those in attendance at Gate C.

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #MeetTheSpartans during the event while using social media outlets, including MSU's official athletics Twitter account (@MSU_Athletics) and football account (@MSU_Football). Fans can also follow on Facebook (MSUAthletics) and Instagram (MSU_Spartans).

Copyright WNEM Meredith Corp 2017. All rights reserved.