A cool and breezy Friday evening

After a couple of stormy days we are finally quieting down a little as we close out the work week and start the weekend. It felt like we got a sneak peek at Fall today with much cooler temperatures. If you're not a fan of the fall like weather, by tomorrow we will warm up slightly plus we will see some sun! The full breakdown is below.



Tonight

With cooler temps, light rain and gusty winds it felt a little more like fall today rather than late summer. While we are mostly quite across the region, scattered light showers and drizzle will last through the evening hours so if you have any Friday night plans you'll likely want a jacket and an umbrella.

Showers this evening are on the light side with little more than some drizzle. Don't cancel any plans due to rain, but you may see a small spotty shower last into tonight.

The rain carries into tonight, before we a slowly dry out late tonight. Once we get past midnight skies too will gradually clear becoming partly cloudy through the overnight hours.

The big story for today though continues to be the cooler air mass and breezy conditions that are bringing us that preview of fall here in Mid-Michigan.

Temperatures have remained fairly steady today, most folks saw temps only topping out in the upper 60s for highs this afternoon. For this evening and tonight we will be dropping into the middle 50s for overnight lows so it will be chilly tonight.

Winds are breezy this evening and another reason why it feels cool out today.. Winds will be gusty out of the west at 10-20 MPH sustained with gusts topping out around 30 MPH. Winds will hold overnight.

Saturday

What a fine day Saturday will be if you are attending the Saginaw County Fair, the Hop Riot Beer Fest in Bay City, or have plans to do anything else outdoors! Partly sunny skies are anticipated with comfortable high temperatures in the middle 70s! Winds will slacken somewhat, but will still be a bit quick out of the west at 10-15 MPH.

Sunday

A few showers and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible heading through your Sunday. We are not expecting a total washout, but scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will run about five degrees below average, topping out in the middle 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.