A cool and breezy Friday

After a couple of stormy days we are finally quieting down a little as we close out the work week. It may feel like we are getting a sneak peek at Fall with much cooler temperatures, and while it won't storm today you may still need the umbrella. The full breakdown is below!

Today & Tonight

The widespread rain from yesterday and this morning is gone and we are mostly dry this afternoon. Light scattered showers will be possible through the day as wrap around showers swing into Mid-Michigan.

Showers today will be on the light side with little more than some drizzle. Don't cancel any plans due to rain today, but you may see a small spotty shower during the late afternoon hours.

The light rain will linger through the evening hours with continued windy and cool conditions. For any Friday night plans included a jacket and maybe an umbrella. We will dry out late tonight and skies will gradually become partly cloudy through the overnight hours.

The big story for today though is the cooler air mass and breezy conditions that are bringing us that preview of fall here in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures have remained fairly steady today, most folks are seeing temps only topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon. Winds are also a big part of today. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest at 10-20 MPH sustained with gusts topping out around 30 MPH. Winds will hold overnight.

Saturday

What a fine day Saturday will be if you are attending the Saginaw County Fair, the Hop Riot Beer Fest in Bay City, or have plans to do anything else outdoors! Partly sunny skies are anticipated with comfortable high temperatures in the middle 70s! Winds will slacken somewhat, but will still be a bit quick out of the west at 10-15 MPH.

Sunday

A few showers and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible heading through your Sunday. We are not expecting a total washout, but scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will run about five degrees below average, topping out in the middle 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.