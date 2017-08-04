A cool and breezy Friday on the way

Today

Most of the widespread rain will exit Mid-Michigan this morning, but scattered showers and perhaps a storm remain possible through the day. The big story will be the cooler air mass and breezy conditions that will bring a taste of fall to Mid-Michigan. Temperatures will remain fairly steady through your Friday, only topping out in the upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will become somewhat strong out of the southwest at 10-20 MPH with gusts topping out around 30 MPH.

Tonight

Showers will linger through the evening hours as a batch of moisture on the backside of an area of low pressure tracks through the region. The showers will be scattered in nature, but windy and cool conditions will persist. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall into the middle 50s by Saturday morning. Westerly winds will blow at 10-20 MPH. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy through the overnight hours.

Saturday

What a fine day Saturday will be if you are attending the Saginaw County Fair, the Hop Riot Beer Fest in Bay City, or have plans to do anything else outdoors! Partly sunny skies are anticipated with comfortable high temperatures in the middle 70s! Winds will slacken somewhat, but will still be a bit quick out of the west at 10-15 MPH.

Sunday

A few showers and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible heading through your Sunday. We are not expecting a total washout, but scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will run about five degrees below average, topping out in the middle 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.