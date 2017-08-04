Starting the weekend with a break

Some marked improvement is ahead as we roll into the weekend!

Overnight

It has taken a while, but our storm system is finally on the way out. Scattered drizzle and light showers will continue to diminish overnight, eventually giving way to clearing skies as we head toward daybreak.

With rain becoming less and less of a factor, keeping the windows open will provide us with some nice sleeping weather. Lows will slip to the low and middle 50s, along with persistent westerly winds at 10-20 mph. Another chance to save some money on the energy bill, and to get some fresh air into the house!

Saturday

What a fine day Saturday will be if you are attending the Saginaw County Fair, the Hop Riot Beer Fest in Bay City, or have plans to do anything else outdoors! Partly sunny skies are anticipated with comfortable high temperatures in the middle 70s! Winds will slacken somewhat, but will still be a bit quick out of the west at 10-15 MPH.

Sunday

A few showers and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible heading through your Sunday. We are not expecting a total washout, but scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will run about five degrees below average, topping out in the middle 70s by Sunday afternoon.

