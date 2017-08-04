Starting the weekend with a break

General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide.More >
General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide.More >
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >
Two city workers in Elyria are being hailed as heroes after they saved five children from the back of a sweltering U-Haul truck.More >
Two city workers in Elyria are being hailed as heroes after they saved five children from the back of a sweltering U-Haul truck.More >
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.More >
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.More >
When a local 16-year-old lost control of her car on a Mid-Michigan road the situation appeared grim.More >
When a local 16-year-old lost control of her car on a Mid-Michigan road the situation appeared grim.More >
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a barn fire last week to extinguish the blaze, but when they arrived a Mid-Michigan elected official stood in their way.More >
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a barn fire last week to extinguish the blaze, but when they arrived a Mid-Michigan elected official stood in their way.More >
Severe weather pounded Michigan Thursday with strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and a tornado in one northern Michigan city.More >
Severe weather pounded Michigan Thursday with strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and a tornado in one northern Michigan city.More >
“The girls are the sweetest and the boys are the neatest” in Owosso according to a revamped song getting shared by thousands.More >
“The girls are the sweetest and the boys are the neatest” in Owosso according to a revamped song getting shared by thousands.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 14 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 14 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >