One man killed in head-on crash

A Millington man has died following a head-on crash.

It happened on August 3 at around 5 p.m. on Owendale Road, north of Rescue Road in Huron County’s Brookfield Township.

The sheriff’s department reports that Jameson Bruce, 29, of Lapeer crossed the center line and hit Donald June, 67, of Millington.

Emergency responders freed Mr. June from the wreckage where he was taken to the hospital and later died.

Mr. Bruce was also taken to the hospital. His condition is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

