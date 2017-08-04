One man killed in head-on crash - WNEM TV 5

One man killed in head-on crash

Posted: Updated:
Ambulance Ambulance
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Millington man has died following a head-on crash.

It happened on August 3 at around 5 p.m. on Owendale Road, north of Rescue Road in Huron County’s Brookfield Township.

The sheriff’s department reports that Jameson Bruce, 29, of Lapeer crossed the center line and hit Donald June, 67, of Millington.

Emergency responders freed Mr. June from the wreckage where he was taken to the hospital and later died.

Mr. Bruce was also taken to the hospital. His condition is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.