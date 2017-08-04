It was a smash and grab at Wild John's Party Store, now investigators are hoping you can help track down the person responsible.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department reports that on August 3 at 10:50 p.m., an alarm went off at Wild John's Party Store, located in the 6000 block of N. Van Dyke Road in Greenleaf Township.

When investigators arrived on the scene they found the front door had been smashed in and items taken from inside.

Surveillance cameras show the suspect is a man in his late teens or early 20s, around 5’9”-6’1” with a slender build.

He ran northbound before possibly being picked up or driving away on his own.

Officials are working with Wild John’s management to get additional video that could help identify the suspect.

If you have any information, call the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (810) 648-8361.

