Breaking: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 4-month old out of Lansing

Police are asking for your help tracking down a 4-month old baby after an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued.

Amiracle Estes was last seen in the area of Malibu Street in Lansing.

Investigators believe she was taken by her mother, Shontil Sheere Estes, when there is a court order for this child to be placed into the custody of DHS.

According to Michigan State Police, the mother has made threats to harm herself and the child.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.