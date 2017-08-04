Model train hobby shop at Junction Valley Railroad to close doors

After decades in business, the Hobby Shop at Junction Valley Railroad is closing its doors.

The news was announced on Junction Valley’s Facebook page.

Citing declining sales, the model train hobby shop will shut its doors after 23 years.

The final day will be October 31.

2017 Hobby Shop Hours of Operation:

Monday - CLOSED

Tuesday thru Friday - 10a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 10a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.