Police: Girl, 14, dies following Detroit drive-by shooting

Detroit police say a 14-year-old girl was killed and her 17-year-old brother was wounded in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened late Thursday on the city's east side. The Detroit News reports that family members rushed them to a hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead. Witnesses say a minivan was spotted speeding away after shots were fired.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are under investigation.

