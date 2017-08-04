New evidence released in search for driver in fatal hit-and-run - WNEM TV 5

New evidence released in search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Fred Schwartz (Source: Crime Stoppers) Fred Schwartz (Source: Crime Stoppers)
vehicle component found at scene (Source: Crime Stoppers) vehicle component found at scene (Source: Crime Stoppers)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A piece found at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run is believed to have come from the suspect’s vehicle.

Fred Schwartz was found dead on Thursday, January 26.

He was found lying on the ground along the side of W. Court Street, east of I-75, in Flint Township at around 8:30 p.m.

Now Crime Stoppers has released a picture of the component found at the scene, as they hope to track down whoever hit him and then took off.

A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you know anything, call 1-800-422-JAIL. 

