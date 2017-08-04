Planned power outage for Bay City downtown area on Sunday - WNEM TV 5

Planned power outage for Bay City downtown area on Sunday

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Be prepared, Bay City Electric Light & Power has a planned outage scheduled for Sunday, August 6.

From 5 – 9 p.m. the lights will go out sporadically in the downtown Bay City area from Washington to Water and between Saginaw and Fifth.

The outage is required to allow crews to safely enter the underground vaults and begin upgrading the electrical services.

The upgrade will help businesses and homes in the area of Center Avenue to Fifth Streets between Saginaw and Water Streets.

There will also be lane closures and traffic detours.

If you have any questions, call (989) 894-8350.

