Dangerous swimming conditions along the coast of the Thumb today

A cold front has moved through Mid-Michigan bringing cool temperatures, gusty winds, and scattered showers and storms. In addition to this early August taste of fall, dangerous swimming conditions are expected along the coast of Huron County through this evening.

Strong southwesterly winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts into the 30s will create large waves and dangerous structural currents. Structural currents are found along structures such as break walls and piers.

As a result of this dangerous situation, the Detroit/Pontiac National Weather Service office has issued a Beach Hazards Statement in effect through this evening.

In addition to the dangerous swimming conditions, boating is not recommended today through Saturday on the Saginaw Bay or Lake Huron.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Saginaw Bay from noon today until 6 pm Saturday.

According to the Detroit/Pontiac National Weather Service office, wave heights are expected to reach six feet, with the potential to even reach eight feet in height. Maximum wave heights on the Bay are expected around 4 pm Friday.

A Gale Warning is in effect for the open waters of Lake Huron from midnight tonight until 4 pm Saturday.

Wave heights on Lake Huron are expected to reach 11 feet, with the potential for heights up to 16 feet according to the Detroit/Pontiac National Weather Service Office. The highest waves are expected around noon Saturday.

If you have plans to head to Lake Michigan this weekend, be advised that Beach Hazards Statements have also been issued for the Lake Michigan shoreline for dangerous currents. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected at many lake shore state parks including Holland State Park, Muskegon State Park, and Ludington State Park.

Be safe and avoid swimming and boating in the areas discussed in this post until conditions improve. Take the opportunity to enjoy the taste of fall by having a daytime campfire, and wait for beach conditions to improve before risking your life on the Great Lakes over the next couple days.

