Breaking: Lapeer County man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Lapeer County man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man is dead after accidentally being poisoned by carbon monoxide.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Mayfield Township at around 7 a.m. on August 4.

Investigators found Rosenbo Cedillo, 73, dead inside a home.

A generator was found in a closed, attached garage. There were power cords going from the generator into the home.

A small dog was also found unconscious inside the home.

The pet was revived and taken to a veterinarian by a family member.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.