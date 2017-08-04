Breaking: Lapeer County man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning

A man is dead after accidentally being poisoned by carbon monoxide.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Mayfield Township at around 7 a.m. on August 4.

Investigators found Rosenbo Cedillo, 73, dead inside a home.

A generator was found in a closed, attached garage. There were power cords going from the generator into the home.

A small dog was also found unconscious inside the home.

The pet was revived and taken to a veterinarian by a family member.

