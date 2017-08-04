Missing Detroit boy found safe

Detroit Police say a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe.

Robert Wood was last seen by his mom at 8:45 a.m. at his home on Heyden Street in Detroit. He was found around 1:30 p.m.

His mom said he was taking out the garbage and never came back inside the house.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has also been issued for a 4-month out of Lansing. Read more on that here.

