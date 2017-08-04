1 in critical condition after Flint stabbing

One person is in critical condition after an early morning stabbing in Flint.

The victim walked into Hurley Medical Center about 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

He was stabbed, but wouldn't give his name or information to the hospital, police said.

He is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

At this time police do not know where the stabbing occurred.

If you have any information you are asked to call Det. Andy Knapp at 810-237-6915, Flint police at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

