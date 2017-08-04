1 in critical condition after Flint stabbing - WNEM TV 5

1 in critical condition after Flint stabbing

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

One person is in critical condition after an early morning stabbing in Flint.

The victim walked into Hurley Medical Center about 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

He was stabbed, but wouldn't give his name or information to the hospital, police said.

He is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

At this time police do not know where the stabbing occurred.

If you have any information you are asked to call Det. Andy Knapp at 810-237-6915, Flint police at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.