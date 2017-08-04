Kid wins bike, wants to give it to someone who needs it more

When 14-year-old Jarrad Johnson found out he won a mountain bike he thought about who would benefit more from the bike.

It is that giving personality the Winn teenager has that led to his nomination for Barberi Law's Bikes for Kids program. Two Shepherd Middle School staff members nominated Jarrad for the program.

“He is the most kind-hearted kid I have ever met,” Marta Escamilla wrote in her nomination. “He is 14 years old and he places the needs of everyone else before his own. For a teenage boy, he is respectful of everyone, teachers, adults and fellow students. I have never, in my 18 years of working at Shepherd Schools, met a kid like Jarrad.”

Jarrad was thrilled to find out he won the bike, but said he already has one.

“So, I want to give the bike to someone who would use it more than me," Jarrad said.

He said helping others is just something he feels he is supposed to do.

“In my mind, I don’t get too emotional or need much, so when somebody else does, why not help,” he said. “I would rather go without.”

Jarrad's mom Lisa went with him to pick out his new bike at Motorless Motion.

“I was totally surprised and I couldn’t believe it. I just don’t know why he would want to give it away, but that’s just who he is," she said.

Barberi Law will give away one more bike this summer.

