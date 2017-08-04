Talented trio wants you to sing about Mid-Michigan city

“The girls are the sweetest and the boys are the neatest” in Owosso according to a revamped song getting shared by thousands.

Jordan Sovis, Casey Lambert and Micayla Marks have teamed up to shine a positive light on their hometown. They rewrote a song and shot a music video highlighting attractions in Owosso.

“We’re from Owosso” was originally sung by the Owosso High School choir in the 1950’s, but it was never featured in a full-length music video.

“Jordan’s mom is a music teacher and used to teach the old song and he always wanted to recreate the music with a modern feel to invigorate the community,” Lambert said.

The nearly five minute music video enlisted a marching band and dozens of dancers to convey their love of Owosso.

“There’s a lot to explore in Owosso! We love our hometown and we know that you will too,” Sovis said.

Sovis is a 27-year-old freelance video producer. He created and recorded a rough draft and presented it to his two counterparts who fell in love with the idea. He spent several hours shooting and editing the video that will have you singing O-W-O-S-S-O!

The trio are not strangers to viral success. Two years ago they made local headlines with their Disney theme music video showcasing the Home Depot as part of a nationwide competition. At the time the three worked at the Owosso Home Depot store.

Though the three no longer work together at the big box store, they remain close friends and plan to come together for projects that speak to their hearts.

“In less than 24 hours since the video has been released, we’ve received calls, emails, messages and shares from so many important people in our community,” Lambert said.

The trio held a music video premiere at the Owosso Amphitheatre on Aug. 3 and nearly 1,000 people attended the event.

“The best part of the premiere was actually hearing kids sing along to the song,” Lambert said.

