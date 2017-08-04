Prosecutor: Flint woman killed mother in 1991 for insurance

A Flint woman accused of participating in the killing of her mother 25 years ago was motivated by the potential of collecting on a life insurance policy.

Gabrielle Houston, 47, and Kareem Grant, 45, were arraigned Thursday in Genesee District Court on charges including first-degree premeditated murder, felony firearm and armed robbery, Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Potbury said.

Flint investigators who worked on the cold case declined to comment in detail about what led to the arrests in 46-year-old Ida Houston's murder. She was fatally shot in her home in 1991.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Gabrielle Houston was a beneficiary on a life insurance policy covering Ida Houston.

Gabrielle Houston and Grant are being held without bond.

Court records didn't list attorneys for them Friday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation)/Associated Press. All rights reserved.