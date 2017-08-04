Police: Stabbing suspect apologizes in video

Chicago police say a Northwestern University professor who fled after a man was found fatally stabbed in his apartment has been sending videos to friends calling the stabbing, "the biggest mistake of my life."

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the U.S. Marshals Service has interviewed several family and friends who received the video from Wyndham Lathem.

A manhunt is underway for Lathem and Andrew Warren, a staffer at the University of Oxford in England. Police across the U.S. and England are involved in the search.

Both are accused in the July 27 slaying of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. "The biggest mistake of my life."

Guglielmi says Latham apologizes in the video for his involvement in the slaying and calls it "the biggest mistake of my life." Guglielmi declined to provide other details about the video.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.