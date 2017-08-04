Medical mystery: Building making people sick?

A medical mystery is unfolding in Mid-Michigan, bringing into question the safety of a local police station.

Over the decades two St. Charles police chiefs have developed the same type of leukemia. Now a sheriff's deputy working in that office claims he has developed medical issues of his own.

"We had had gas tanks in the '90s that were removed and we were monitoring the situation since then," St. Charles Village Manager Matthew Lane said.

Lane was aware of hazardous materials that were once housed at the municipal location.

"I'm having all of the soil and air quality tests redone by a third party company just to get a second opinion and figure out what's going on," Lane said.

The village's department of public works used to be housed there in the early '90s with its own gas pumps.

Up until recently, it also housed the sheriff's deputies. Now law enforcement officials have serious concerns about whether the building could be linked to health issues.

"There's a possibility that one of my employees has a medical condition that may or may not be related to that. It was enough for me to say let's move to another location until we can determine if it is a safe place to work," Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.

The sheriff's deputies who were stationed in the village of St. Charles have now been moved to Spaulding Township.

A Saginaw deputy isn't the only person with a possible related illness from the municipal building.

Officers from other agencies have had some medical issues that could also be related to the building's history.

"The deputy who is dealing with a medical issue did work at that sub station for many years and that was the reason why I decided to pull that sub station and put all the deputies into another sub station," Federspiel said.

The state DEQ confirmed they have done testing of the site and will continue to do more.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.