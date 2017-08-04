Priest accused of embezzlement seeks $800K seized by police - WNEM TV 5

Priest accused of embezzlement seeks $800K seized by police

MASON, Mich. (AP) -

The attorney for a priest accused of embezzling money from a Lansing-area church wants $800,000 seized by Michigan State Police released to his client.

The Rev. Jonathan Wehrle is charged with embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Parish in Okemos. But prosecutors say an ongoing audit shows an estimated $5 million is missing from the Roman Catholic church.

The Lansing State Journal reports Wehrle's attorney argued Friday that the priest and his mother should have access to nearly $800,000 seized by police.

A judge who heard that request must decide whether there's enough evidence to send Wehrle to trial. That hearing resumes Sept. 1.

Wehrle was placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Lansing on May 9. He's currently free on a personal recognizance bond.

