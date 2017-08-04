'Little Miss Flint' proves to be big help for Mid-Michigan students

‘Little Miss Flint’ is over her head in donations arriving daily at her home.

Mari Copeny, 10, has partnered with the non-profit “Pack Your Back” to bring school supplies to the children of Flint.

Copeny has helped raise more than $10,000 through online fund raising for the organization this year.

“I want to help and give back to the kids of Flint and make sure they are ready to go to school and learn and be great,” Mari said.

A group of CMU students and alumni started ‘Pack Your Back’ in 2016. Its goal is collecting funds and school supplies to donate to the children of Flint and beyond. The program has now expanded to help serve children in Detroit.

This is ‘Little Miss Flint’s’ second year partnering with the program. She makes purchases on Amazon and through Walmart’s website. She has filled roughly 300 backpacks alone already this year and says organizers plan to have nearly 1,000 on hand for the distribution event.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed on Aug. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mott Community College Event Center in Flint.

You can learn more about the program at packyourback.org.

