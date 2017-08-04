Girl raises donations for NICU with lemonade stand in honor of late brother

A Mid-Michigan family knows what it means to deal with loss.

That loss has only inspired them to find a way to give back and honor a loved one gone far too soon.

Wexford Street in Saginaw was the place to be on Friday. A young girl was selling lemonade for a cause very near and dear to her heart.

If life hands you lemons, do something extraordinary with them like 3-year-old Sophia.

Sophia and her mom Alix Flores-Homeman set up shop in their front yard to sell lemonade for an amazing cause in honor of Sophia's older brother Talon.

Talon died three hours and three minutes after birth.

Flores-Homeman said through all the pain and grief, the NICU team at Covenant Hospital was there to help. Now every year since they find a way to give back.

"Usually we go to the hospital on his birthday and donate gifts to babies that were born on the same day. This year I wanted Sophia to be more involved. So I came to think oh perfect, a lemonade stand," Flores-Homeman said.

Sales were at an all-time high with Sophia behind the counter.

"We raised $266 today. The time that I was here that I got to see Sophia give the lemonade to people was amazing. It's so nice to see that people actually want to support such an amazing NICU center," Flores-Homeman said.

She said it is days like this where they can honor Talon as a family and feel at peace.

"It really helps a lot. It makes everyone around more happy than sad," Flores-Homeman said.

If you would like to donate to the cause you can here.

