Upton slam propels Tigers past Orioles - WNEM TV 5

Upton slam propels Tigers past Orioles

Posted: Updated:
Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Justin Upton hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to back a strong pitching performance by Justin Verlander, and the surprising Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Jim Adduci also homered for the Tigers, who have won six of seven despite unloading three stars before the non-waiver trade deadline. Detroit's four-game winning streak matches a season high.

Verlander (7-7) struck out 10 and gave up two runs and six hits over seven innings. He's 10-5 lifetime against Baltimore, including 8-1 at Camden Yards.

Tim Beckham went 4 for 4 with a home run and Manny Machado also went deep for the Orioles, who have lost two in a row to Detroit following a five-game winning streak.

Trailing 2-1 after being limited to three hits by Orioles starter Kevin Gausman, the Tigers rallied against Mychal Givens (7-1) in the eighth. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Upton, who sent the first pitch deep into the left-field seats. It was his third slam of the season and seventh of his career.

Givens had allowed only two runs in his previous 26 appearances, and Baltimore was 43-4 when leading after seven innings.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.