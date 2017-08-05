Hold onto your hats today

It may be sunny, but it isn't all sunshine and roses today. Winds will be rather breezy out of the west northwest at around 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. As a result, today isn't the greatest day to head out to the beach. However, if you can tolerate the breezy conditions, it should be a nice day.

Today

In addition to windy conditions, temperatures will be about 5 degrees below average for this time of year. Highs will only top out in the mid 70s when we should be in the low 80s this time of year. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with winds out of the west northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight

High pressure won't be able to stop a surge in cloud cover overnight. A stray shower isn't out of the question, but it will be unlikely. Lows will dip into the mid 50s and more importantly, winds will be easing up out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain chances enter the picture for the second half of the weekend. The chances won't be great, but you may want to have the umbrella handy tomorrow just in case. We'll see mostly cloudy skies if you aren't caught under a shower. Highs will still be cooler than average in the mid 70s.

Monday

Scattered showers will linger into early Monday. Those showers will exit by the afternoon hours, but we'll still see a decent amount of cloud cover. Highs will remain in the mid 70s.

Midweek

High pressure returns and skies will manage to clear out for the middle of the week. We'll also see temperatures edge back into the upper 70s to around 80 for highs.

