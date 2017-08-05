Winds ease up tonight, but a chance of showers looms tomorrow

Winds will not be as strong tonight as they were during the day and that will make for a nice night. However, once tomorrow rolls around we'll have to deal with some scattered showers across Mid-Michigan. Most outdoor plans will be fine, but there may be some instances where you'll have to head inside for a few minutes until the rain passes.

Tonight

High pressure won't be able to stop a surge in cloud cover overnight. A stray shower isn't out of the question, but it will be unlikely. Lows will dip into the mid 50s and more importantly, winds will be easing up out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain chances will enter the picture for the second half of the weekend. The chances won't be great, but you may want to have the umbrella handy tomorrow just in case. We'll see mostly cloudy skies if you aren't caught under a shower. Highs will still be cooler than average in the mid 70s.

Monday

Scattered showers will linger into early Monday. Those showers will exit by the afternoon hours, but we'll still see a decent amount of cloud cover. Highs will remain in the mid 70s.

Midweek

High pressure returns and skies will manage to clear out for the middle of the week. We'll also see temperatures edge back into the upper 70s to around 80 for highs.

