Two men arrested during traffic stop - WNEM TV 5

Two men arrested during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Turner, News Producer
Connect
Source: Michigan State Police Source: Michigan State Police
DENTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Two men are behind bars following a traffic stop in Roscommon County.

Michigan State Police arrested a 20-year-old male and 25-year-old male from Lansing early Saturday morning. 

According to a Michigan State Police spokesperson, when troopers pulled their vehicle over in Denton Township for a moving violation and an equipment violation it was discovered both had been drinking alcohol. 

Following the roadside investigation, the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and minor in possession.

The passenger was arrested for violation of his parole. 

Both were taken to the Roscommon County Jail. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.