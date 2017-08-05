Two men arrested during traffic stop

Two men are behind bars following a traffic stop in Roscommon County.

Michigan State Police arrested a 20-year-old male and 25-year-old male from Lansing early Saturday morning.

According to a Michigan State Police spokesperson, when troopers pulled their vehicle over in Denton Township for a moving violation and an equipment violation it was discovered both had been drinking alcohol.

Following the roadside investigation, the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and minor in possession.

The passenger was arrested for violation of his parole.

Both were taken to the Roscommon County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.