Ryan fields questions from frustrated Republican voters

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., departs after speaking to the media after a Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
MUKWONAGO, Wis. (AP) -

House Speaker Paul Ryan is facing questions from Republican voters in Wisconsin who say they are frustrated with a lack of action in Congress.
   Ryan held a town hall meeting for employees of a wire manufacturing plant in his congressional district on Wednesday. Employee Keith Ketzler says Republicans promised that they had a plan but "all I see is in-fighting." Ketzler says Congress appears to be "very dysfunctional."
   Ryan says, "believe me, I understand your frustration."
   Ryan says he thought the Senate had the votes last week to pass its health care bill and called its failure "extremely frustrating."
   Ryan is blaming Senate filibuster rules with making it difficult to pass legislation there, but he concedes Republicans must deliver or the country "will be going down a bad path."


