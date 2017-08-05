Sanders says Boy Scout leaders didn't call Trump - WNEM TV 5

Sanders says Boy Scout leaders didn't call Trump

NEW YORK (AP) -

The Latest on President Donald Trump's claim that Boy Scout leaders praised his recent speech to the group (all times EDT):
   4:05 p.m.
   The White House is acknowledging that top Boy Scout leaders did not call President Donald Trump, as he'd claimed, to praise his politically aggressive speech to the Scouts' national jamboree.
   White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there were no such calls, but "multiple members of the Boy Scout leadership" approached Trump in person after the speech and "offered quite powerful compliments."
   Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Wednesday, "I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them."
   "We are unaware of any such call," the Boy Scouts responded in a statement. The organization specified that neither Boy Scout President Randall Stephenson nor Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh placed such a call.

