Orioles end Tigers winning streak

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Welington Castillo hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, Adam Jones and Tim Beckham also hit solo shots, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Detroit 5-2 on Saturday night to end the Tigers' four-game winning streak.

Jonathan Schoop doubled in a run for Baltimore to increase his RBI total to 80, tied for the AL lead.

Justin Upton homered in a third consecutive game for the Tigers, who were unbeaten in August after trading away three stars before the non-waiver trade deadline.

After losing the first two games of the series, Baltimore fell behind 2-0 in the first inning before coming back for its sixth win in eight games.

