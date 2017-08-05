Bay County advances in Colt World Series

North Zone Champion Bay County, Michigan used solid, consistent offense to power past Harry Bradway Classic Area Host Champion Lafayette (Hoosier North), Indiana by the score of 8-5 in a winner’s bracket Game #7 Saturday afternoon at the Colt World Series.

Bay County jumped on top early as lead off man Garrett Glysz reached on an in eld single and later came around to score when Cooper Kauffold lined a double to left eld to give Bay County a 1-0 lead.

Lafayette responded immediately in the top of the second after Tucker Platt was hit by a pitch and advanced to third when Seth Whaley reached on an error. Platt then scored when Connor Ayers singled up the middle to tie the game at one.

Lafayette would tack on another run in the top of the third, when Alex Thurston drilled a double to left and advanced to third when Jarod Smith hit a grounder to short that was mishandled by Bay County. Thurston scored on Payton Hall’s single to center and gave Hoosier North a 2-1 lead.

Bay County responded immediately in the bottom half of the frame after Alec Prokopenko led off the inning with a single, advanced to third after back-to-back groundouts, and came home after an error on rst baseman Alex Stout, tying the game at two.

Bay County found its offense again in the fth when Glysz lined a double to left and scored when Carson Kwapiszewski smacked a double of his own down the left eld line, giving Bay County a 3-2 lead. Kwapiszewski later advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored when John Dorman drove a single up the middle and Bay County held a 4-2 lead after ve innings.

Lafayette countered in the top of the sixth, when Tucker Platt lined a double deep down the line in left eld, tagged up and moved to third on Seth Whaley’s y ball, and scored when Connor Ayers singled up the middle to close the gap to 4-3.

Bay County tacked on a few more in the bottom of the sixth and got started when Max Tomczak singled to left with one out. Ethan Dufrense came in to pinch run for Tomczak after the base hit. Alec Prokopenko followed with a single to put runners at rst and second with one out.

Both runners moved up on a passed ball and Dufrense scored on Garrett Glysz’s single to give Bay County a 5-3 lead.

Kwapiszewski laid down a bunt that allowed Prokopenko to score and Kwapiszewski was safe at rst. Glysz then scored on a wild pitch and extended Bay County’s lead to 7-3.

John Dorman came through in the clutch yet again as he grounded a single through the right side of the in eld to score Kwapisze- wski and give Bay County and 8-3 lead after the sixth.

Lafayette made things interesting in the top of the seventh when Alex Stout singled with one out and advanced to third on Alex Thurston doubled to left. Stout scored on Jared Smith’s single and Thurston scored on Payton Hall’s sacri ce y, making the score 8-5.

Smith moved to second on a passed ball and Tucker Platt walked, but Seth Whaley popped out to rst to end the game, giving Bay County an 8-5 victory.

Bay County will play tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. in a winner’s bracket Game #11 against West Zone Champion Upland, California. After the loss, Lafayette (Hoosier North) will play tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination Game #10 against South Zone Champion Crowley, Louisiana.

