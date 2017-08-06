Showers diminish and dry weather takes over Monday afternoon

Some of the rain that has fallen across Mid-Michigan today has been heavy at times, but the heavy downpours haven't been felt across all of Mid-Michigan. That rain will taper off for the most part overnight with a few lingering showers into your day on Monday. However, high pressure will build in for the middle part of the week and bring us warmer temperatures in addition to sunshine.

Tonight

Showers will be diminishing tonight, but a few will manage to linger overnight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow

Think of tomorrow as the opposite of today, but only in the sense of rain. Scattered showers will be present to start the day, but they will be exiting during the afternoon hours. Temperatures however, will be similar to today in the mid 70s with winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

High pressure settles in for the middle of the week. This means a return to dry weather for a couple of days. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will manage to rebound closer to average as well in the upper 70s to around 80.

