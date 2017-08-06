Watch out for rain this afternoon - WNEM TV 5

First Warn 5

Watch out for rain this afternoon

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Giroux, Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The second half of the weekend will feature some scattered showers, so outdoor plans may be interrupted briefly today.  Luckily today won't be a washout by any means.  Temperatures today will still be on the cool side this time of year and it will still be a couple of days before they manage to rebound.

Today

We start out the day dry, but clouds will be increasing and scattered showers will be popping up in the afternoon.  If you plan to spend the day outside, it will be a good idea to have an umbrella nearby.  In fact, there may be a pause in outdoor activities a few times because of showers this afternoon.  Highs will only top out in the mid 70s with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Showers will be diminishing tonight, but a few will manage to linger overnight.  Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies.  Lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow

Think of tomorrow as the opposite of today, but only in the sense of rain.  Scattered showers will be present to start the day, but they will be exiting during the afternoon hours.  Temperatures however, will be similar to today in the mid 70s with winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

High pressure settles in for the middle of the week.  This means a return to dry weather for a couple of days.  We'll see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday.  Temperatures will manage to rebound closer to average as well in the upper 70s to around 80.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Welfare as we know it now: Six questions answered

    Welfare as we know it now: Six questions answered

    (MEREDITH Image)(MEREDITH Image)

    President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would slice US$21.7 billion over a decade, or 13.1 percent, from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) – what’s left of basic welfare for families facing economic hardship. 

    More >

    President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would slice US$21.7 billion over a decade, or 13.1 percent, from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) – what’s left of basic welfare for families facing economic hardship. 

    More >

  • 60-year-old woman shoots, kills home invasion suspect

    60-year-old woman shoots, kills home invasion suspect

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-08-02 11:26:05 GMT
    (Source: KTRK via CNN)(Source: KTRK via CNN)

    A Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion, authorities said.

    More >

    A Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion, authorities said.

    More >

  • GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect

    GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect

    Friday, August 4 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:47:33 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide.

    More >

    General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.