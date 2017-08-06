Watch out for rain this afternoon

The second half of the weekend will feature some scattered showers, so outdoor plans may be interrupted briefly today. Luckily today won't be a washout by any means. Temperatures today will still be on the cool side this time of year and it will still be a couple of days before they manage to rebound.

Today

We start out the day dry, but clouds will be increasing and scattered showers will be popping up in the afternoon. If you plan to spend the day outside, it will be a good idea to have an umbrella nearby. In fact, there may be a pause in outdoor activities a few times because of showers this afternoon. Highs will only top out in the mid 70s with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Showers will be diminishing tonight, but a few will manage to linger overnight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow

Think of tomorrow as the opposite of today, but only in the sense of rain. Scattered showers will be present to start the day, but they will be exiting during the afternoon hours. Temperatures however, will be similar to today in the mid 70s with winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

High pressure settles in for the middle of the week. This means a return to dry weather for a couple of days. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will manage to rebound closer to average as well in the upper 70s to around 80.

