Grant to support learning program for Flint-area children

FLINT, Mich. (AP) -

An afterschool and summer learning program for children in the Flint area has received a grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.
   The $3 million in funding will support YouthQuest, which delivers educational, enrichment and physical fitness opportunities to more than 2,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
   The program is free at all Flint Community Schools, the International Academy of Flint, and Dye and Randels elementary schools in the Carman-Ainsworth district.
   Activities in the program reinforce science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. It also offers activities that promote youth leadership.
   YouthQuest received a $3.1 million grant last year from the foundation.

