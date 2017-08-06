2 found dead in back seat after Detroit car fire put out

Detroit police say firefighters discovered two bodies in the back seat after extinguishing a car fire.

They say the fire Saturday afternoon on Detroit's east side left the bodies burned beyond recognition. Investigators said they could not determine the ages or genders of the victims from the remains.

It wasn't clear if the fire contributed to the victims' deaths.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is trying to determine the causes of death.

