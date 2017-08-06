2 found dead in back seat after Detroit car fire put out - WNEM TV 5

2 found dead in back seat after Detroit car fire put out

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT (AP) -

Detroit police say firefighters discovered two bodies in the back seat after extinguishing a car fire.
   They say the fire Saturday afternoon on Detroit's east side left the bodies burned beyond recognition. Investigators said they could not determine the ages or genders of the victims from the remains.
   It wasn't clear if the fire contributed to the victims' deaths.
   The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is trying to determine the causes of death.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.