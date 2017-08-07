Police need public's help in deadly hit-and-run

Authorities are looking for the public's help after a Michigan man was killed in what police are describing as a hit-and-run crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the 22-year-old man was found Sunday, August 6 in a ditch alongside Avon Road in Rochester HIlls.

The man was found by family members who were looking for him after he did not return home Saturday night. Family told police the man went to a graduation party where he got into an argument with his girlfriend. He left on foot about 10 p.m. and had not been seen since.

Investigators believe the man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

"If someone hit something last night and thought it was a deer or something else they need to contact the Sheriff Office," police said in a release.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

